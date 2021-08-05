The recent village meetings where citizens have been maliciously prevented from exercising their rights to be heard by those claiming to represent the people is disgusting: for Village Board Members to publicly come out and state they somehow are entitled “not to be criticized” is a prima facia case as to just how far down the sewer local politics have fallen.
Holding a village meeting should never require the input of a so-called “constitutional scholar” to chime in and lecture us just how much of our free speech we have lost due to overbearing, manipulated rules, and processes. All this proves is the voice of the people has been lost. Especially when they don’t like what is being said.
Severely limiting the time people get to speak and what they can say in a public meeting while picking and choosing what provisions of the shameful, anti-democratic archaic “Roberts Rules of Order” will be enforced is the plan.
Even if the board knew what the rules were, shows the level of detaining disregard they have for the citizens to be heard. They seem to think it’s perfectly ok to sit in disgust and pay no attention, while people are speaking, knowing they have rigged the game enough, not to have to offer a response or their opinion for which they were elected to provide. When these tactics don’t work, then the board defers their duty and responsibility to their unelected, unaccountable staff that are used as weapons to silence the people is even more repulsive.
Then they sit in faux wonder pondering why people distrust their government and lose confidence in the election process. When challenged they attack the citizens for not participating in their local government affairs as a defense when called out. The real crime here is this is true for almost all local, county, and state officeholders today. Public meetings have become a sham.
Bernard L. Coxhead, DeForest