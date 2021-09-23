Have you noticed those “FAIR MAPS” yard signs around town? Fair Maps refers to the political (mal)practice of “extreme gerrymandering.” We at DeForest-Windsor Area Grassroots are concerned.
Gerrymandering has been a part of American politics since 1812, when Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry signed a bill that redrew Massachusetts’ voting districts in such a way as to give his party an unfair advantage over its rival party in state elections. The redrawing looked so much like the profile of a salamander that the practice was nicknamed Gerry-[sala]mander or gerrymander.
Both modern parties have engaged in gerrymandering over the decades. Neither is innocent. It seems to have become an accepted practice. However, of late, the practice has become so extreme that most people recognize it for the wholesale attack on fair voting that it has become.
The good news is that there is a relatively easy solution to the problem. Most of us look to the so-called Iowa model as the fix. In Iowa, an independent advisory commission drafts legislative district boundaries. By law, the maps are not allowed, for example, to “bust up” municipalities and must follow natural boundaries as much as feasible. Our own village of DeForest is a prime example.
The village of DeForest is in three — THREE — state Assembly districts. The Iowa rules seek to make the redrawing of voting districts as neutral as possible.
Bipartisan legislation (2021 Assembly Bill 395 and Senate Bill 389) has been introduced in the Wisconsin legislature to create in Wisconsin something like the Iowa system. Most of Wisconsin’s seventy-two counties have passed resolutions supporting such a change. There is interest in the DeForest-Windsor area to pass such supportive resolutions, as well.
When I was municipal judge in DeForest, one of my goals was to have people leave the courtroom confident that they had been treated fairly. Isn’t that the essence of good government — to believe with confidence that you have been treated fairly? Let’s pass these bills in the legislature, so that we in Wisconsin can believe with confidence that we are being treated fairly when we go to the polls and cast our votes.
John Scepanski, DeForest