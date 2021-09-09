Wake up or Woke Deforest? Our nation’s people of our communities are really “pissed off” and upset with open opposition to how elected and appointed officials are insulating themselves. Deforest is not exempt.
Some of our elected officials allow handlers to perfect a system designed to protect themselves from accountability. Look under the onion layers. Hired guns of the ruling political party in power, are masters at saying one thing and doing exactly the opposite without fear of challenge. Falsely believing resistance is futile and too expensive to do so. Elected officials are following orders of unelected, unaccountable, appointees, and lawyers operating behind the curtains and are invisible.
A small group of vocal parents percolated to the public soapbox recently. To protect the ruling class, ideologues in Wisconsin enlisted the Attorney General to issue a veiled threat of possible criminal prosecution for violating the process rules at meetings. By allowing the school boards and local officials to define opposition to policy as a “security threat” or “disrespectful” will suppress your voice. Now we see officials using police as props at public meetings.
The recent “Marxist Manifesto” published in the full-page Deforest Times notice is now in place. It requires “Critical Race Theory” to be drilled into your children’s heads regardless of your objections.
This model is used all over the nation. Deforest is now in “woke” mode. Look below the surface to understand how diminished your voice is. The taxpayers, parents, minority opposition voices, have become ignored. Clever tactics like faux listening sessions, designed surveys, and manipulated election cycles to push referendums, are now a “science”. Perpetuating deception with the illusion “voters” can hold government elected boards is the law. Power has been transferred to the unelected, unaccountable, administrators, teacher unions, and special interest groups. It’s virtually impenetrable by citizens.
Citizens cannot compete with this clever manipulation of processes, rules, or the unchallengeable experts. Diverting attention by constant promotion of unearned “equity”, overriding our right to “equality” is the doctrine. The technical term “Pandering’.
The Deforest Village Board is perusing the “school board model.” Blue Pill or Red Pill folks? Wake up or Woke Up. Right now, the tail wages the dog, and the dog is “dog ass tired”. Don’t believe me, read for yourself the next mantra of Marxist manifestos to be adopted by local governments.
Bernard L. Coxhead, Deforest