I want to thank the Democrats. Thank you, Democrats, for passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and thank you for its complement, the Build Back Better Act. As the Brookings Institution says, “Remember, IIJA isn’t a stimulus bill; ... IIJA represents a longer-term patient approach to rebuilding American competitiveness through infrastructure.”
Thank you, Democrats. The stock market is high. Unemployment is low. Anyone who wants a job can find one. Wages are rising. You — Democrats — have ended the endless war in Afghanistan. You have rejuvenated the fight to resolve the climate crisis by rejoining the Paris Accords and the community of nations. You are cutting child poverty. You have vaccinated the majority of the country against the deadly virus. You have resisted authoritarianism.
For those of you readers who like weekends, let me remind you that labor unions gave us weekends, and the Democratic Party is the party of labor unions. The anti-union party opposed weekends off.
If you like Medicare, let me remind you that it was Democrats who made Medicare for us seniors. The party of Reagan opposed it. Democrats delivered Social Security eight decades ago, too.
The Violence Against Women Act? Democrats. LGBT rights? Dems. Family And Medical Leave Act? Dems. DARPA and the Internet, comprehensive immigration reform, passenger rail, bridge investment, clean drinking water, waste water management, access to high-speed internet, clean energy, the New Grid Deployment Authority to build a clean, 21st century electric grid? Democrats.
And now, Democrats are about to deliver even more under President Joe Biden’s and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership. Proud to be a Dane County and DeForest Democrat! And, proud to be a charter member of DeForest-Windsor Area Grassroots.