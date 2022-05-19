An open letter to the DeForest School Board, forecasting a possible conversation between Susie and her Grandpa, that would occur in June, 2022.
G Hi Susie
S Hi grandpa. Thanks for coming to my graduation party.
G Wouldn’t miss it. I understand you did very well academically.
S Yes, I graduated Summa Cum Laude.
G Oh that sounds pretty good. Were you the only one that achieved that?
S Oh no, 24 other classmates got the same designation.
G Did they ever tell you what your rank was in your graduation class?
S Well, my counselor said I was ranked number one.
G Well that sounds very good, but also too bad. Did you know that your cousin Jimmy down in McFarland was in a similar position? He too was a Summa Cum Laude I understand. But he was also a Valedictorian. That’s because McFarland recognizes both of those academic achievements.
And then there was your good friend Emily whose family had moved to Wisconsin Dells. She too was a Laude, but she was also the Valedictorian at Wisconsin Dells. You see there are other schools that recognize both achievements.
S Grandpa, why wouldn’t my DeForest school recognize me as a Valedictorian?
G Good question Susie. Why not? The best I could learn is that the administration wouldn’t want other class members to feel uncomfortable in identifying just one or two students with that individual honor. Some classmates may feel bad about that.
G Susie, do you think your classmates would not be comfortable if you were named a Valedictorian?
S Well, I wouldn’t think so. Right now in athletics there are all kinds of individual honors, and I don’t recall ever hearing any disagreement with that. They name an MVP, MIP, most points, most goals, most hits, highest this, longest that, and on and on.
G Yes, but not in the academic world. In the general population there are some number of people that will recognize a Laude designation as something good, even though they may not know what the Latin term means, or the difference between a Suma, a Magna, or a Cum. But there will be a very high number recognizing a Valedictorian.
I thought it would be interesting to see what other schools in our state were doing for academic recognition of their graduating seniors. So I called DPI, our state Department of Public Instruction. They have no information! They gather all kinds of statistics on our schools, but have not found this to be important to them. So I had to do a survey myself. I did a sampling of 165 high schools, all around our state, small, medium and large. Here is what I found: Responses from 133 schools, 81% of the sample. Here is a list. You will see that for the responders, 21 % used the Laude system, 51% used the Valedictorian system and 14% used both.
S Grandpa, do you think DeForest should change to the Valedictorian system?G No. To use both systems utilizes the best. The Valedictorian system alone has a flaw. That is, a student striving for that honor may decide to not take the more challenging courses, avoid the honors courses, avoid the AP courses and choose more of the easier courses that may allow for a higher grade point. But along with the Laude system that is used now, the problem is overcome, because that system recognizes the strength and difficulty of courses, assigns points accordingly and easy courses will not cut it.
S To use both systems, wouldn’t that mean additional work for the school staff?
G No. As it is now, your school administration is already required to identify the top two graduates. I say required. That is, if they expect to participate in the Wisconsin State Academic Excellence Scholarship program. Yes, so they already have to identify these top two students. Why not publically identify them as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian?
So to be clear, I am advocating that this board consider adopting the Valedictorian system along with the Laude system, to truly recognize the individual Academic Achievement of our graduates. I respectfully suggest that this issue be placed on your next board meeting agenda for consideration. I believe that could come about, if a board member requested it.