Schneiders: Highway C rezoning application denied
We would like to publicly thank the Village of Windsor Plan Commission and Board for voting to deny the rezoning application for a quarry to be located on Highway C. As we listened to the meetings on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, it was evident that these Members take their job very seriously. They did their homework, asked great questions, and listened diligently to both sides of the issue. A wonderful example of how a democracy is supposed to function.
As mentioned in these meetings, there are so many reasons why this location just isn’t the right place for a quarry. These reasons hold true for all of the times this application has been requested in the past. These reasons (traffic, number of surrounding homes, Token Creek Watershed, etc.) will only magnify in the future. So enough is enough, it is our sincere hope that this is the last time Village and resident resources will be spent on an application for rezoning at this location.
Thank you Village of windsor officials? We are very fortunate to have very dedicated individuals leading out Village.
Leo and Barb Schneider
Windsor
