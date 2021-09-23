What do you think? Are developers presenting proposals to enhance your area and meet the area’s needs or just to make a quick buck? Do developers seriously look at the long-range effects of their proposals on our environment? Are our village and town board officials really looking out for our areas best interests or just approving whatever will increase their property tax base?
Where can our seniors go? Are they being relegated to high priced apartments or assisted living facilities and nursing homes that are understaffed and undertrained? Facilities who are not governed closely by our state and federal officials leaving our most venerable at their mercy? Fully understand the consequences of entering into an ‘arbitration agreement’ when signing those facility agreements. Take a good look at those enticing online ads some of which try to lure you in with pictures of scrumptious gourmet meals that are never delivered. Meals that totally disregard your personal dietary requirements.
Keep in contact with your local and state officials via a personal appointment, written letter or request to just listen in to their Zoom meetings. Make an appointment to speak at their meetings and let them know your concerns. Or, if you do not have any concerns about what is happening around you, just thank them for their good job and dedication to your community. In any case, get educated and get involved or you have no voice!
Sandra Wilke, Windsor