This email is in response to the column by Dick Emerson in the Thursday, July 29 edition of the DeForest Time Tribune.
We're new to the DeForest/Windsor area. We sold our home last year and building a new one in Wolf Hollow. It's a very nice area. Lots of good people, dogs, trees, the Norske Nook — very nice.
But what's not nice are the old, white dudes who think they have a right to use a soapbox, albeit a tiny one, to tell fellow citizens of the United States to "move to a different country" for taking a stand against racism and hate.
Please tell Dick to keep his bigoted opinions to himself. Yes, his is an opinion column, I get it. But that doesn't mean he gets to spout his bias and backwards thinking whenever he feels fit. When will these close-minded, self-righteous, small-town, small thinkers, realize that taking a knee isn't about disrespecting "Old Glory?" It's about sending a message. He doesn't have to like it. But he should find somewhere else to talk about it.
Get over yourself, Dick. Most of us don't think like you do anymore. No matter how small town we are.
We'd love to continue our subscription to your paper. We enjoy getting an inside look at what makes this area thrive. But we won't be subscribers long if these are the kind of ideas and biases your paper promotes.
Jason M. Schultz, Windsor