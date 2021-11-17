I consistently hear from media outlets that educators are underpaid, and this is no more apparent than at the DeForest Area School District. When comparing the wages for the most experienced teachers with nine other neighboring school districts, DeForest ranked second to last.
Despite this, last year, due to COVID the teachers initially accepted no wage increase, but after the school year started the district gave every teacher a $525 wage increase. This represents about a 0.7% increase. While all administrators and the superintendent received a 1.5% increase for the year.
This year was no different, the initial offer by the DeForest School District was NO wage increase. The second offer by the school district would give each teacher a $300 wage increase plus an additional $625 for the most experienced teachers, or a 1.27% increase (for reference, the recent annual inflation rate is 5.4%). Both offers were voted down by the teachers union.
By comparison, the DeForest School Board recently voted to give themselves a pay increase. The wage increase was brought before the board by Sue Paulson, Ms. Paulson’s reason for the increase was interesting, “the reason why I do that is that the salaries are low in comparison to neighboring schools.”
Does the school board deserve the increase? Most definitely, but that also applies to our teachers. What about them? The same reason Sue Paulson gave to increase the Board’s compensation needs to be applied to the teachers.
I know the surrounding community supports the DeForest School District. In the last seven years, the community has approved close to $170 million in facilities referendums.
But when the referenda were passed, the school district purposely left out replacing the grass football/athletic field at the high school for a turf field. The district went so far as to promote the idea that the community donate close to $500,000 dollars toward replacement of the field and the district would pay the remaining balance of close to $600,000. When this fund-raising effort was unsuccessful, the DeForest School District install a new turf field costing over a million dollars. Recently the school board approved purchasing over $750,000 in solar panels that were not budgeted for in the latest build referendum.
It seems the school district finds dollars when it is needed, so is offering the teachers a competitive wage not needed? I know my answer. What about you?