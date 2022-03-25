We need village board members who represent the residents and taxpayers, instead of outside interests
Many DeForest residents objected to the siting of Pinseekers next to wetlands and the Upper Yahara River Conservancy. The 160 foot high nets have trapped birds at every Top Golf site, and the bright lights at night will confuse birds, that migrate at night to avoid hawks. The signatures in favor of Pinseekers were mostly people who did not live in DeForest. Instead of listening to the over 200 villagers who signed petitions against Pinseekers, a majority of board members paid more attention to the non-residents who wanted Pinseekers, instead of the villagers they were elected to represent.
Similarly, the Edge at Conservancy Commons, that architectural abomination of an apartment project that doesn’t fit in with the surrounding homes that were built with strict architectural design standards, was roundly opposed by villagers-yet it was approved by the village board, with Bill Landgraf, again, voting with the majority of village residents and taxpayers to oppose the apartment building.
Now, more than ever, it is important to re-elect village board members who actually represent the residents and taxpayers of DeForest. We know that birds will be trapped on the nets-the question now becomes who pays for the cherry picker to rescue the birds, and who pays for the bird rehabilitation. At many Top Golf sites, this burden has fallen on the taxpayers-the local fire department and bird rehabilitators. This should not become a financial burden on the DeForest Fire Department and Dane County Humane Society.
Bill Landgraf is the only village board member running for reelection that voted against both Pinseekers and the Edge apartments, and deserves very much to be reelected. Bill has consistently represented village residents and taxpayers, instead of outside interests without a stake in our community. Bill has been an ardent supporter of wildlife and a protector of the Upper Yahara River Conservancy. He listens to his voters, and does what’s best for DeForest residents, not outside interests. He understands the importance of protecting what we love about our community and won’t be swayed by out-of- village pressure.
We need Village Board members who want to preserve the nature and wildlife we moved here to enjoy. Vote for wildlife, vote for the Conservancy, vote for Bill Landgraf.