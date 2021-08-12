Pinseekers is a threat to the entire Yahara River ecosystem, as well as to the wetlands in River’s Turn. This rush to approval is quite foolhardy-I only learned about the project from your newspaper in June-and in only a few weeks got over 100 opposition papers. Many people I canvassed had heard nothing about it at all.
Amazingly, it was not the village board or the village consultant who had this insight to recognize the effect on the environment-the board and the consultant seemed absolutely surprised when hearing the testimony of residents about the unsuitability of the location on wildlife here in the nature conservancy.
The problems are many-
1. Run off from hard surfaces like parking lots, pollution from traffic will contaminate the wetland next to the project
2. 160 foot nets will entrap birds, as they have done at other Top Golf sites all over the US. The entrapments may be incidental at other better placed sites across the country, but Pinseekers is poised to be next to an important rest and refueling stop on the Mississippi flyway, the Yahara river ecosystem. Will a cherry picker be available to free entrapped birds?
3. Marquee lights will distract wildlife, and interfere with bird migration. Birds, like ancient sailors, use the position of constellations in their twice annual migration. Most birds migrate at night in order to avoid predation by diurnal hawks and eagles. These marquee lights will block out the night sky for wildlife, as well as residents.
4. Bright lights have been shown to increase bird strikes on windows. Many buildings now remain dark during migrations or even throughout the year, order to decrease birds dying by flying into windows. In this case, the bright lights would increase bird entanglements just to advertise Pinseekers to freeway traffic
5. Noise will scare wildlife and interfere with their feeding, movement, mating
6. Noise, lights, and traffic will increase deer collisions with cars, especially since there is no freeway exit at the project, and traffic will be shunted along our minor roads, will drivers who have been drinking.
AnnMarie Preece, DeForest