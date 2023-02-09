As a resident living on the Western Green corridor, I am opposed to the development of a disc golf course in Western Green Park or on any adjacent areas as illustrated in his enclosed map. I have questions regarding these notifications and what led to them and consideration of other parks for this recreational activity. This is valuable prairie and in a flood zone. The prairie’s plants and wildflowers are food and harborage for diverse birds and wildlife and have contributed to Deforest’s DNR designation as a “Bird City”.
The Village of DeForest government can engage in joint agreements with other neighboring communities for use of larger, more appropriate parks/school properties for such an activity. Token Creek already has a 27 hole designated and developed disc golf course. There was no information included about the details and costs of disc golf or what impact it would have on the land, forested areas, residents, wildlife, etc. or how it would conflict with existing activities at the park. In information I have looked up, disc golf is played on turf in an environment resembling existing golf courses. I am further opposed to wasting taxpayers’ money on this in any park!
Western Green Park and Prairie is by far an inappropriate location for a developed activity that requires maintained turf. It would be irresponsible of village government and in violation of the Village’s Comprehensive Plan to destroy the Western Green Park and Prairie, this valuable environmental corridor with adjacent wooded areas for a low use activity that can occur elsewhere at no additional cost to Deforest Village residents.