Corridor resident opposes disc golf addition

As a resident living on the Western Green corridor, I am opposed to the development of a disc golf course in Western Green Park or on any adjacent areas as illustrated in his enclosed map. I have questions regarding these notifications and what led to them and consideration of other parks for this recreational activity. This is valuable prairie and in a flood zone. The prairie’s plants and wildflowers are food and harborage for diverse birds and wildlife and have contributed to Deforest’s DNR designation as a “Bird City”.