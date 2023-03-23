FAIR MAPS! If you are interested in solving the gerrymandering problem in the most gerrymandered state in America, vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice on April 4th.
In addition to Judge Protasiewicz’ current position as a Milwaukee County judge, she was an Assistant District Attorney for twenty-five years.
Judge Protasiewicz is an advocate for individual rights, the rights of victims of crime, and especially children’s rights. Yet, Judge Protasiewicz fears that our constitutional rights are under attack by right-wing partisan extremists. She writes on her website -- Janet for Justice – “For almost my entire life, the constitutional right to privacy has been settled law. … But at both the state and federal levels, too many Supreme Court justices are seemingly ignoring the law to impose their own views.”
And, most of all, as far as I am concerned, the issue of FAIR MAPS is the biggest reason to vote for Judge Protasiewicz. You have read about this before from me in the DeForest Times-Tribune. Wisconsin’s voting districts are a disgrace. Judge Janet says this about the injustice of it: “This is where I say democracy’s on the line. ... You look at what the Republicans did with the redistricting. You look at the fact that the maps were — 10 years ago — a problem...the maps are a bigger problem [now]...those maps are rigged.”
We have a chance, right now, to change the injustice of Wisconsin’s gerrymandered voting districts. We have a chance, right now, to end gerrymandering in Wisconsin. We have a chance, right now, to produce FAIR MAPS. On April 4th, vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.