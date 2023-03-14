DeForest‘s natural spaces and wildlife habitat are unique and should be preserved and enhanced
DeForest’s natural areas and wildlife habitat shouldn’t be turned into “me too” recreation-always justified by saying “kids need something to do”-that something mostly benefiting adults, and often adults who don’t live in DeForest. Even as Wisconsin has lost 50% of its wetlands, a proposal exists to turn the natural area (and very wet) of Western Green Park into a disc golf course.
When I was gathering signatures to defend the conservancy wildlife habitat from the last onslaught, I was struck by the people I met-from ALL OVER Dane County who saw our treasured wild spaces as a go to destination- for birding, for wildlife viewing, for peaceful enjoyment of nature. People drove miles to see the deer, turkeys, cranes, fox, and other wildlife. It is a unique treasure that once is gone, it is gone forever.
Thanks to Bill Landgraf, who has always been the defender of our wildlife, the Taylor Conservation Plan of 2012 was discussed at the Village Board Meeting. One thing that was NOT discussed however were the goals of the 2008 Taylor Conservation Plan-improving wildlife habitat, improving wildlife viewing, nature interpretation signage, and volunteer involvement.
The Taylor Plan also delineated paths-paved paths for foot and wheeled traffic, and narrow unpaved paths for foot traffic only. In the easily eroded hills, the fragile wetlands, that is a necessary protection. How would the disc golf course be policed to protect the seasonal wetlands?
But, at some point, the village instituted the concept that all paths outlined by Taylor Conservation are multi-use-and the signs that say hiking only everywhere else in Dane County, in DeForest mean open to bikes and wheeled traffic. Another definition of “environmental corridor” which to the Taylor plan meant a path for wildlife to move between habitats, and to LIMIT human impact, now means any park at all-the baseball diamond as environmental corridor. If everything is an environmental corridor, nothing is. If wildlife habitat is equal to the sports complex, it’s easy to turn wildlife habitat into a disc golf course.
We need to reinstitute the citizen’s advisory board for the park service, so citizens have input into what the future of our wild places holds-this annual fire drill to save wildlife habitat from being destroyed to add some ‘me too’ recreation feature is not the way to do it.