DeForest‘s natural spaces and wildlife habitat are unique and should be preserved and enhanced

DeForest’s natural areas and wildlife habitat shouldn’t be turned into “me too” recreation-always justified by saying “kids need something to do”-that something mostly benefiting adults, and often adults who don’t live in DeForest. Even as Wisconsin has lost 50% of its wetlands, a proposal exists to turn the natural area (and very wet) of Western Green Park into a disc golf course.