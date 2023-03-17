I endorse Jane Cahill Wolfgram to be re-elected as Village President of DeForest. I have served on the Village Board with her for the last four years and have seen first-hand how she leads. I hope you will consider voting for her on April 4th.
I support Jane Cahill Wolfgram’s candidacy as Village President for three main reasons: her performance as Village President for the last two years, her varied professional experience, and her deep commitment to this community.
Serving alongside Jane for the last four years, I have not always agreed with her on certain issues. During times of disagreement, she has always been kind and respectful to me. I also knew her heart was in the right place, doing what she thought was best for the community as a whole. She has transformed our Village Board into a calmer, more productive entity over the last two years. This is a huge accomplishment and necessary for a well-functioning government.
Before her election to the Village Board, she held many positions in various organizations. Here is a brief sampling:
Partner, Cahill, Wolfram & Associates
Vice President, U.S. Generating Company
Midwest Director, White House National Demonstration Water Project
Executive Director, Skilled Jobs for Women
Her diverse experiences have cultivated a perspective that is both well-informed and balanced. She knows how to encourage economic development in a way that benefits the whole community in terms of jobs created, housing to support workforce needs, and new amenities for residents.
The biggest reason that I support Jane as Village President is due to her deep commitment to the Village. For more than 45 years, she has been a resident and active volunteer. She gives back to her community and looks out for the most vulnerable amongst us. In a 2013 DeForest Times-Tribune article, “Norski Nibbles - ‘Cause Kids Need to Eat”, Jane shared how she helped form Norski Nibbles, a summer program that distributes lunches to kids at local parks. She said, “Just three weeks ago, a core group of us started a dialogue with area churches… It was all hands on deck. Many of us couldn’t rest at night knowing there are children going to bed without a meal. As a community, it is our challenge to help fill this summer meal gap and children’s empty stomachs.”
Please vote for Jane Cahill Wolfgram on April 4th for compassionate, well-informed, and productive leadership.