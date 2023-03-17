I endorse Jane Cahill Wolfgram to be re-elected as Village President of DeForest. I have served on the Village Board with her for the last four years and have seen first-hand how she leads. I hope you will consider voting for her on April 4th.

I support Jane Cahill Wolfgram’s candidacy as Village President for three main reasons: her performance as Village President for the last two years, her varied professional experience, and her deep commitment to this community.