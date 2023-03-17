Yes, I know it is late in the election for a new Village President and some new trustees as well but, this needs to be brought to your attention now, not right before the election! Since the "proposed" disc golf project first came out, a lot of information has been found after citizens, through an attorney, filed a FOIA.gov request. The attorney is working pro bono and is not being paid any money from residents or taxpayers. His time and efforts are right out of his own pocket.
In the findings, certain other things have also come to light. If you are serious about DeForest remaining a nice, quiet, beautiful village you had better read on and read each future installment that most likely will be published. So shall we begin?
A little background history is in order here so you can see the BIG PICTURE and not just an isolated snapshot. This really happened! I am using this example to set the tone and show the pattern of how things keep happening. Even after almost eight years as a trustee, I always felt there was more to what I was observing.
Between PINSEEKERS and the new apartment complex on River Road and Innovation Drive, and how it got rushed thru despite 700 residents opposing it. Resident Abe Degnan acted as the point person, but when he attempted to speak, he was given only 3 minutes to cover a very complex issue and was shut down by our current village president Jane Cahill Wolfgram. She ruled with an iron fist. No flexibility or compassion was given to truly allow residents to SPEAK FREELY. This is WHY we MUST elect Bill Landgraf President of DeForest to clean this up.