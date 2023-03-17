Yes, I know it is late in the election for a new Village President and some new trustees as well but, this needs to be brought to your attention now, not right before the election! Since the "proposed" disc golf project first came out, a lot of information has been found after citizens, through an attorney, filed a FOIA.gov request. The attorney is working pro bono and is not being paid any money from residents or taxpayers. His time and efforts are right out of his own pocket.

In the findings, certain other things have also come to light. If you are serious about DeForest remaining a nice, quiet, beautiful village you had better read on and read each future installment that most likely will be published. So shall we begin?