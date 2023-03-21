I am writing this to let our fine residents know that Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn has decided to run for village trustee in the upcoming election. I have known Jan for many years. Jan owns and operates a successful insurance agency business.

I have spoken to Jan many times in the past about giving back to our community. Between the insurance agency and two incredible daughters, her hands were full. Now her daughters are off to college and Jan has the time to dedicate to our village and will do a very good job representing all of us in an unbiased manner. Jan is very passionate about our village and will protect our assets and the beauty of our village.