I am writing this to let our fine residents know that Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn has decided to run for village trustee in the upcoming election. I have known Jan for many years. Jan owns and operates a successful insurance agency business.
I have spoken to Jan many times in the past about giving back to our community. Between the insurance agency and two incredible daughters, her hands were full. Now her daughters are off to college and Jan has the time to dedicate to our village and will do a very good job representing all of us in an unbiased manner. Jan is very passionate about our village and will protect our assets and the beauty of our village.
I will say that now is the perfect time to write Jan in.
Fill in the circle and write Jan's name in and give her the opportunity to show you that she will do a fine job managing the duties and responsibilities of public office.
If there is anyone out there that feels Jan waited to the last minute to put her hand in the ring, well, to a point you may be correct. Running for public office, winning a seat at the table and the hard work are not feats for the weak. If you have ever been in office and took the job in a serious manner, you know it is a very rewarding job that should be the road you choose. One of being humble, serving, caring and working hard for your residents. I know Jan is 100% committed to doing this job and will do the job in an outstanding manner.