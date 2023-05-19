Hello friends,

This week's column is a pretty cool and an off the wall story, here goes! Every spring I go somewhere in Wisconsin for three days, camp and fish trout. I make a wildlife adventure out of it and this year I chose the Clam River, which is in northwest Wisconsin and flows through Burnett and Barron Counties. The beauty of this location is that much of the land is in the Clam River Wildlife Area, public land. That would be very cool to explore for hunting as well.