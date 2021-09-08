Earning firsts in almost all events, the DeForest High School girls’ swim team swamped Beaver Dam 126.5-37.5 at a home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in a Badger Conference dual meet.
Carly Oosterhof was a major force, winning the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly in times of :25.81 and 1:07.55, respectively, while also swimming with two first-place relay teams.
Oosterhof, Gabby Pertzborn, Jenna Willis and Joss Hoffman raced to first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:48.69, while the quartet of Oosterhof, Hoffman, Willis and Olivia Miller won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.88.
Willis was also a winner in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 2:17.36, while Emalia Reiche took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:37.58.
Going the distance, Payton Flowers swam a first-place time of 5:51.14 in the 500-yard freestyle, and she also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.51. She also swam a leg for DeForest’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay team, along with Pertzborn, Miller and Valarie Berkley. They turned in a time of 4:10.59.
DeForest totaled 116 points in the junior varsity portion of the meet.