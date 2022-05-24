DeForest native to run at 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships
Senior Gwen Orr, of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s track program, will finish her record-breaking college career at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Orr qualified for the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Orr became the first woman in Pioneer history to win the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the WIAC Championships on May 7. Orr holds the school record for both races and the 60- and 200-meter indoor races.
Orr’s 100-meter time of 11.89 seconds with a 1.2 wind currently sits fourth in the nation, while her 200-meter time of 24.44 seconds sits 12th nationally.
Preliminaries for the 200-meter dash will begin on Thursday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. Preliminaries for the 100-meter dash will be ran on Friday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m. Finals for both races will be Saturday, May 28. The 100-meter will be at 1:30 p.m. and the 200-meter at 2:40 p.m.
The top eight finishers will earn All-American honors.
DeForest's Vomhof selected all-conference for UW-Whitewater Baseball
Sam Vomhof, a native of DeForest and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, is one of eight Warhawks who were named All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for their performances during the 2022 season.
Vomhof, a second baseman, helped the Warhawks win the WIAC regular season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament. UW-W heads into this weekend's NCAA Whitewater Regional with a 33-8 record and finished the regular season with a 25-3 conference mark.
Vomhof leads the Warhawks and ranks among the top 10 in the league in hits (57) and batting average (.377) and owns an on-base percentage of .452. He has added nine doubles, three home runs, 34 runs scored, 29 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.