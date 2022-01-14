The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference Realignment Task Force Committee conducted appeals of realignment requests that were denied last month and reviewed plans that were initially advanced for further consideration.
The Task Force Committee advanced the modified proposal that incorporates original plans from Monroe and Delavan-Darien to the Board of Control meeting for final approval Tuesday, March 8. The proposal impacts schools from the Badger, Big 8, Southern Lakes and Rock Valley conferences.
In addition, the modified plan combining original proposals from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep was also advanced to the Board for final approval on March 8. The schools impacted by the plan include members of the Midwest Classic and Capitol conferences. The schools that presented their position on this plan included Big Foot, Clinton and Waterford. Written feedback provided by other member schools and conferences was also received and reviewed.
Any affected member school of the plans advanced wishing to be heard is invited to attend the Board meeting on March 8.
The Task Force Committee denied the appeal of plans submitted and subsequently modified by Berlin and Ripon. The plans would have moved those schools from the East Central Conference to the South Central Conference.
These schools are granted the opportunity to appeal directly to the Board of Control at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The Board will take action to approve, deny or remand this proposal back to the Task Force Committee for further evaluation.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.