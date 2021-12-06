The Ice Age Nordic Ski Team traveled to Ironwood, Michigan, for the ABR season opener on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Norah Lee won the 5k skate race in 17:25 pacing the girls' team to a win over Rhinelander, North Kettle Moraine and Madison. Amelia Heider placed fifth and Emily Whyte finished seventh, but Rhinelander countered with a third, fourth and sixth-place finish to tie the Ice Age Team at 13 points.
Lodi’s Phoenix Peterson then finished ninth, edging out Rhinelander’s Callie Thelkeld to give the tie-breaker to Ice Age. Coach Fanney comments, “The girls had a fantastic early season race on a challenging course. Norah Lee’s cross country running fitness was a plus for her performance.”
Other Ice Age finishers were Audrey Bakken at 11th, Alexi Walker (15th) and Anna Englebert (16th).
In the boys' race, Todd Niles finished second, followed by Sam Clepper in fourth and Nathan Ducat in fifth, Nolan Feasel in 15th and Troy Niles in 16th. Madison edged out the boys' team by only one point to win, as Ice Age took second. Coach Fanney said,” I was pretty surprised how fast our boys skied this race.”
The Ice Age Team spent three days in Ironwood on snow. On Sunday, 16” of new snow fell in the region. The next scheduled race is Saturday, Dec. 18, if the weather cooperates with early snow.