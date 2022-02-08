The Ice Age Ski teams competed at the South Conference Meet at Lapham Peak State Park on Thursday evening Feb 3. Norah Lee led the girls with a seventh place finish overall in the 5.6k Skate Race, followed by Amelia Heider in 11th and Emily Whyte in 18th to help the girls team place fourth. Peak Nordic won the girls' division. Coach Fanney comments, ”Norah had a great race, and we were just 30-40 seconds out of a second place team finish. The South Conference definitely has some very fast girls.”
In the boys' race, Todd Niles had one of his best races of the season and finished 10th, followed by Nathan Ducat (17th) and Sam Clepper (21st). The boys finished fifth, but only a few points out of third. Coach Fanney said, “The boys' race was incredibly competitive and fast.” Peak Nordic won the boys' division followed by Blackhawk.
Emily Berger placed fourth in the middle school girls' 3.3k skate race after being edged out at the finish line by two Peak Nordic girls who were trailing her the entire race. Annabelle Niles and Adrienne Bakken finished eighth and ninth, placing the girl’s team in second place.
Coach Fanney, ”Emily will get a chance at State this weekend to catch these girls. Overall, our middle school girls were the stars of the conference meet.”
In the Middle School boys' race, Andrew Berger finished 12th, with Levi Tonn in 20th and Isaiah Birkrem in 22nd. The boys' team finished fourth.
This weekend the ski teams will head to Cable for the Wisconsin State Championships.