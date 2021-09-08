WIAC Kwik Trip Athletes of the Week awards were recently handed out, and a few local athletes were nominated.
Lodi’s Alex Mashak, a senior linebacker for UW-Eau Claire, was a nominee for football on defense, although Carson Raddatz, a safety for UW-Oshkosh, ended up winning the award.
Mashak was one of seven nominees.
In women’s golf, Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm, a freshman at UW-Stout, was also a nominee, losing out to Sydney Hufnagle, of UW-River Falls.
Another local athlete nominated for the award was DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs, a freshman at UW-Eau Claire, in women’s tennis. UW-La Crosse’s Kimberly Steinert took home the award.