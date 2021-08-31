The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received notification from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Taylor County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). With this new CWD-detection, Taylor County is now considered a CWD-affected county.
State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting deer in counties when a farm-raised or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis in the county where detected and any other counties within a 10-mile radius of the positive animal’s known location. This will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Taylor County as required by law starting Sept. 1, 2021.
More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s baiting and feeding regulations webpage.
To learn how to have deer tested during the upcoming 2021-22 Wisconsin hunting seasons, visit the DNR’s sampling for chronic wasting disease webpage.