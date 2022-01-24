The ski teams traveled to Rhinelander for the Hodag Challenge for two days of racing against the best teams in Wisconsin and Michigan. The weather was challenging with snow before the races on Saturday and frigid temperatures below zero for Sunday.
The Cavoc race course is known for its challenging uphills and steep twisting downhills. Coach Dale Fanney comments, ”Anyone who races and finishes these race courses deserves a gold medal—they are really tough.”
On day one, Norah Lee finished 26th in the 5k skate race with Amelia Heider 41st and Audrey Bakken 47th. In the boys' race, Todd Niles finished 49th, followed by Sam Clepper 58th and Nathan Ducat 61st.
On day two, Ice Age improved significantly in the classical races with Norah Lee moving up to 25th, Amelia Heider jumping 10 places to 31st and Audrey Bakken 46th. The Ice Age girls finished 11th overall out of 14 teams. Todd Niles skied up to 43rd on day two, followed by Sam Clepper 55th and Nathan Ducat 58th. The boys finished 11th out of 19 teams. Waukesha Peak Nordic won both the boys' and girls' divisions.
In the middle school 3.3k races, Emily Berger finished fourth overall after moving up from 12th after the day one skate races. Coach Fanney again, ”I would not want to start ahead of Emily in a classical race because she is going to chase you down and pass you.” Teammates Adrienne Bakken finished 25th and Ava Berger was 34th. Andrew Berger was the only middle school boy racing in Rhinelander finishing 37th overall.
This week the high school teams race in Iola on Sunday Jan. 30, while the middle school teams race in Lodi against Madison and Blackhawk.