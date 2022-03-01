DeForest's Grundahl named WIAC Player of the year, earns all-conference honors for UW-Whitewater Women's Basketball
Aleah Grundahl, a native of DeForest, WI, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's basketball team, is one of three Warhawks who were recognized by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which announced its postseason awards for the 2021-22 season.
Grundahl (DeForest, Wis./DeForest), a forward, was named the WIAC Co-Player of the Year, the Warhawks' first player of the year award winner in program history.
Head coach Keri Carollo was selected WIAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her career and the third time in the last five seasons.
Grundahl was joined on the All-WIAC first team by center Johanna Taylor (Wauwatosa, Wis./East). Both Grundahl and Taylor are now three-time all-conference honorees, with Taylor collecting first team accolades for the third straight year. Guard Kacie Carollo (Whitewater, Wis./Whitewater) garnered honorable mention.
Grundahl and Taylor each earned spots on the WIAC All-Defensive Team. Taylor is now a three-time member of that group.
All four honorees helped the Warhawks win the WIAC regular season championship and reach the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons. UW-W heads into Friday's first-round game against Ripon with a 23-4 record.
Grundahl currently ranks third in the WIAC in scoring with 16.4 points per game and is shooting a league-leading 50.6 percent from the floor. She leads the conference with 64 steals (2.4 per game) and grabs 4.4 rebounds per contest. Grundahl was a two-time WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week during the regular season and was the United States Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week and a member of the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week for Jan. 3-9.
Deforest's Vomhof earns spot on 2022 UW-Whitewater baseball roster
Sam Vomhof, a native of DeForest and graduate of DeForest High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team during the 2022 season, which begins this week.
Vomhof, a junior at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in general business.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team will begin its 2022 season this week as it heads to San Antonio, Texas, to face nationally ranked Trinity for a four-game set.
The Warhawks enter the new year coming off a 40-7 campaign in 2021. UW-W swept the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and finished as the NCAA Whitewater Regional runner-up.
UW-Whitewater is ranked sixth in the 2022 D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Top 25 and 11th in the 2022 Collegiate Baseball Preseason NCAA Division III Poll.
The Warhawks' opening series against Trinity, which was among the top 25 in both preseason polls and is currently 17th in the latest D3baseball/NCBWA Top 25, begins with a single game Thursday, continues with a doubleheader Friday and concludes with a single game Saturday at Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio, home of the Double-A San Antonio Missions.