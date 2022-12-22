Group photo

Some of the participants in this year's "The Joe," which was held at the MacKenzie Environmental Center at Poynette and area properties and sponsored by KAMO.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week's column is all over the map on a very positive subject. Back in 2006 I had an idea to start an organization through this column to get kids outside. In 2007 that thought became action and would become KAMO "Kids and Mentors Outdoors" www.kamokids.org. These days we have chapters in Poynette, Wisconsin Dells, Marshfield, New Lisbon, LaCrosse and Beaver Dam, of which each chapter covers the region. What we do is offer kids, hunting, fishing, outdoor education, and just about anything under the sun type of experiences.