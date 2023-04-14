Baseball: Norskies fall to Reedsburg Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 14, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeForest ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday, as the Norski baseball team lost to Reedsburg 11-1 after surrendering three runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth.Three DeForest errors contributed to the loss, as the Beavers were held to six hits.Quintin Thielbar and TJ Taylor pitched for the Norskies, as Thielbar allowed five runs on two hits.Easton Snow, Cullen Kirchberg and NJ Delmore each had a hit for DeForest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases UPDATES: Norskies win slugfest with Baraboo in season baseball opener Dane County Sheriff's office issues consumer warning over solar company Cruisin' Vet for Your Pet marks one year of hitting the road to care for local critters Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!