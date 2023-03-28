The Badger East Conference is stronger than ever when it comes to baseball.
DeForest has long been one of the league’s most successful programs. However, in 2023, league observers aren’t high on the Norskies.
“We are uncharacteristically not recognized as a major force in the Badger East this season and for good reason,” said Harold Olson, who is entering his 24th season as head coach for DeForest. “We were selected by the conference coaches to finish sixth out of eight teams.”
With four returning starters, the Norskies will look to surprise their Badger East rivals, after going 12-14 overall in 2022 and 8-7 in Badger East play. Steady growth could lead to unexpected upsets along the way for a DeForest team hoping to make some noise in the league.
“We believe that with weekly improvement in pitching, team defense and offensive production, we can place ourselves in position to shake up the conference,” said Olson.
That said, the conference schedule is daunting.
“This season, the Badger East will be more competitive in 2022,” said Olson. “The league’s senior class is proving to be as tough as any in past years. This is a positive outlook fo our conference when compared to other leagues around the state. Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Watertown and Monona Grove look to be the teams that are expected to be the frontrunners for a conference championship.”
Badger East coaches picked Monona Grove to take first, followed by Waunakee, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Milton, DeForest, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton.
The Norskies need their seniors to step up.
“Team strengths will be based on whatever the senior class can take to the ball diamond,” said Olson. “This class has been waiting to prove themselves as a tough, competitive squad. They will finally have the opportunity to work toward that goal this season.”
Olson is worried about DeForest keeping up with arms’ race.
“Combined a 26-game season played over two months against some of the best high schools in the state has us concerned about pitching depth with our staff,” said Olson. “Once the players buy into the team’s pitching goals and approach, we should be competitive on the mound.”
Having the versatile Easton Smith back will help.
“Highly talented player,” said Olson. “Really coming into his own as a player. Understands the nuances of the game very well. Can pitch, catch, play infield, outfield – he can do it all. We lost Easton in 2022 with a season-ending injury. Easton is really focused and wants to prove himself along with helping his teammates compete for a conference title.”
Other potential pitchers include seniors Brogan Hicks, NJ Delmore, Quintin Thielbsar and Parker Holmes, and junior Gabe Reyes. Delmore could be a bigger contributor at the plate.
“NJ brings power to our lineup,” said Olson. “He has good power to the gaps and will be a big RBI guys in our lineup. NJ also has a strong arm that will be on display in the outfield and the mound.”
Holmes is the Norskies’ top hurler, as Thielbar and Reyes offer big-time potential.
“Parker returns as our No. 1 senior pitcher,” said Olson. “He performed well in 2022, posting a 1.40 ERA. He will need to continue his magic on the mound to keep us in tight games. Quintin has shown signs of adding to our pitching depth thus far. His offseason work on the mound looks promising, and we are anxious to see him perform on the mound. Gabe has a very live arm and pitched very well for us during a few selected campaigns in 2022.”
Also pegged as an infielder, Reyes could be impactful as a hitter.
“He has worked hard in the offseason in the batting cage and should be a viable bat in our lineup this spring,” said Olson.
Holmes and Thielbar will also play in the infield when they’re not pitching. Another infielder/outfielder/pitcher is Hicks, a senior who should be a big bat for the Norskies in 2023.
“Brogan is one of our more talented hitters in the lineup,” said Olson. “He takes a great approach at the plate and finds a way to get on base. He will also be our anchor in centerfield on defense.”
DeForest will need all hands on deck to compete in the Badger East and beyond.
“We are labeled as a wait-and-see team,” said Olson. “Again, we will rely heavily on our senior class to take us as far as we can go in conference along with the playoffs toward a spot in the state tournament in June. They are our leaders and our ambassadors to the conference and the community. Our team’s character will follow their lead.”