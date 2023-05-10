In the windup
DeForest’s Cullen Kirchburg winds up to deliver a pitch in the Norskies’ game Tuesday against Fort Atkinson.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

DEFOREST — Kyle Ugalde’s walk-off double sent DeForest past visiting Fort Atkinson 3-2 in Badger East baseball on Tuesday, denting the Blackhawks’ conference championship aspirations.

The Norskies came up to bat in the seventh inning trailing 2-1. Gabe Reyes, who was 3 of 3, singled to open the inning, advanced to second on a ground out by Zack Anderson and scored from there when leadoff man Brogan Hicks singled to tie the game.