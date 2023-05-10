DEFOREST — Kyle Ugalde’s walk-off double sent DeForest past visiting Fort Atkinson 3-2 in Badger East baseball on Tuesday, denting the Blackhawks’ conference championship aspirations.
The Norskies came up to bat in the seventh inning trailing 2-1. Gabe Reyes, who was 3 of 3, singled to open the inning, advanced to second on a ground out by Zack Anderson and scored from there when leadoff man Brogan Hicks singled to tie the game.
During the next at-bat, Fort looked to have Hicks picked off, but the throw from near first base to second base was dropped, putting Hicks in scoring position.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken then struck out his counterpart Cullen Kirchberg looking for the second out. Kucken reached the 100-pitch limit before he could pitch to Easton Snow, who was intentionally walked.
Ugalde, who reached safely in three of his four at bats out of the cleanup spot, then doubled to center for the winning hit off Fort reliever Mason Ketterhagen, scoring Hicks from second.
Kucken worked 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight with two walks. He allowed three earned on eight hits in the loss.
Kirchberg pitched the first five innings, allowing two earned on six hits. Snow pitched no-hit frames in the sixth and seventh, fanning four, to earn the victory.
Fort loaded the bases with no outs in the first but could not push across a run.
Nate Hartwig opened the Fort third with a double and Braeden Sayre followed with a single. Kucken drove in a run on a ground out and Drew Kloster singled in a run with two away.
The Blackhawks (10-9, 9-3 in conference) totaled just three base runners in the final four innings. In the seventh, Jackson Leibman walked with one away, took second on a wild pitch, reached third on a passed ball but was stranded there after a fly out to center by Hartwig and when Snow punched out Sayre, who was 3-for-4.
Ugalde drove in Hicks with a single in the third for the Norskies (8-7, 5-4).
Monona Grove topped visiting Waunakee 4-2 on Tuesday to open up a two-game lead in the Badger East. The Silver Eagles are 11-1 in league games.
“It was a pretty devastating loss, we had chances again to stack on runs and provide more cushion but couldn’t clutch up when we needed to,” Fort baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “We are still getting ourselves out too often and not putting enough pressure on the defense to make plays.
“Kroix deserved a better fate. When our pitchers control the game the way he did, we need our offense to show up. With every loss, especially the close ones, we can always learn and will find ways to keep getting better.”
Fort plays at Watertown on Friday. Game time at Washington Park is 6 p.m.