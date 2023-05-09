A great rally fell just short, and there were two inspiring wins for the DeForest baseball team.
Last week, the Norskies split four games, winning in dramatic fashion over Mount Horeb and Portage but falling to Sun Prairie West and Milton.
The games have been close, though. As it stands, DeForest is 7-7 overall and 4-4 in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies were slated to play Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 9, followed by games at Stoughton on Friday, May 12, and Waunakee on Saturday, May 13. DeForest will play a doubleheader at Waunakee.
Milton 3, DeForest 2
The Norskies outhit Milton 5-2 on Tuesday, May 2, but the Red Hawks came out on top.
Going four innings, DeForest starting pitcher Cullen Kirchberg allowed two runs, striking out two and walking five. Parker Holmes tossed the remaining two innings, surrendering one unearned run while fanning three and walking one.
Easton Snow went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
DeForest 4, Mount Horeb 3
Kyle Ugalde sent Norski fans home happy with a walk-off single.
Throwing a complete game, Gabe Reyes got the win, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out four.
Going 2-for-2, Ugalde paced the Norskies in hitting, while Snow and Tucker Grundahl went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
A terror on the basepaths, Brogan Hicks stole three bases, while going 1-for-2.
DeForest 7, Portage 5
The Norskies had to rally for the victory after allowing four unearned runs in the first inning.
Plating five runs in the fourth, DeForest grabbed the lead, as Kirchberg doubled in two runs and Snow singled and scored a run. Connor Schwartz also had an RBI single.
Earning the win, Zack Hermansen survived a four-run first inning, with all four runs unearned. Hermansen tossed four innings, striking out four and walking one, while giving up five hits. Parker Holmes came on in relief, pitching the next two innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits. Kirchberg closed it out to get the save.
Going 3-for-3 with an RBI, Snow led the way at the plate, with Kirchberg, Ugalde, Jacob Heuer, Grundahl and Schwartz each had a hit.
Sun Prairie West 10, DeForest 9
In the fifth inning, the Norskies found themselves down eight runs, trailing 10-2. They almost came all the way back.
Kirchberg, Snow and Nathan Delmore all had RBIs, as the DeForest plated six runs in the frame. A wild pitch gave them another un in the seventh.
On the mound, Quintin Thielbar was saddled with the loss, going three innings. Of the seven runs he allowed, only five were earned, as he allowed three hits and struck out five. Jacob Heuer and Andrew Herfel pitched an inning apiece, surrendering three runs between them. Snow mopped up, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two, while allowing three hits.
Ugalde went 3-for-4 with an RBI, as Snow had two doubles and an RBI in going 2-for-3 and Delmore had a double.
