After three straight losses, the DeForest baseball team is looking to get back on track.
Two of those defeats came at the hands of Watertown, as the Goslings swept a home-and-home series.
After three straight losses, the DeForest baseball team is looking to get back on track.
Two of those defeats came at the hands of Watertown, as the Goslings swept a home-and-home series.
Watertown trimmed the Norskies 9-7 on Tuesday, April 25, with DeForest almost overcoming a seven-run deficit.
The Goslings scored seven runs in the first three innings, as the Norskies tied it with a seven-run rally in the fourth inning. However, Watertown answered with two runs to give DeForest a road loss.
Run-scoring singles by Otis Crawford and Tucker Grundahl got DeForest on the board, and after walks by Gavin Zook and Brogan Hicks, Easton Snow roped a bases-clearing double. Snow ended up going 2-for-4 on the day.
On the mound, Parker Holmes was saddled with the loss, after relieving starter Cullen Kirchberg. Holmes gave up four runs on two hits and struck out one.
Leaving 12 runners on base, the Norskies fell to Watertown 10-0 at home on Thursday, as Kirchberg, Snow, Connor Schwartz and Jacob Heuer each had a hit. Starting pitcher Quintin Thielbar lasted into the fifth inning, giving up four runs – only three were earned – on five hits. He walked four and struck out two.
Gabe Reyes mopped up, allowing six runs on five hits. Three runs were earned. He fanned two and walked four.
Blanked again on Saturday at the Dane Baseball Field, the Norskies lost to Lodi 4-0 in a non-conference game, stranding nine baserunners.
Pitchers Zack Hermansen, Heuer, Crawford and Andrew Herfel kept DeForest close. They combined for seven strikeouts and just two walks but hit five batters.
The Norskies are now 3-3 in Badger East Conference play and 5-5 overall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.