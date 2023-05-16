His walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, May 9, in a tight 3-2 victory over Fort Atkinson, giving the DeForest baseball team a boost in a week where inclement weather and getting swept in a doubleheader at Waunakee caused some disappointment.
Following a 4-2 loss at Beaver Dam on Monday, the Norskies are now 8-10 overall and 5-7 in Badger East Conference play.
DeForest 3, Fort Atkinson 2
Ugalde’s two-bagger broke a 2-2 tie and sent Norski fans home happy.
Trailing 2-1, DeForest started to rally when Gabe Reyes opened the seventh with a single. Zack Anderson advanced Reyes to second with a sacrifice bunt, before Brogan Hicks’s line-drive single plated Reyes. Hicks then stole second with two outs, and Easton Snow was intentionally walked. Ugalde’s deep drive over the centerfielder’s head scored Hicks with the game-winning blow.
On the night, Reyes went 3-for-3, while Hicks and Ugalde both went 2-for-4 and Snow finished 2-for-3.
Meanwhile, Cullen Kirchberg was mowing them down, going five innings, allowing two runs and fanning two, while walking a pair. But Snow was awarded the win, as he tossed the final two innings and struck out four. He didn’t walk a batter.
DeForest 5, Stoughton 0 (top of 4th inning)
The game was suspended due to rain and will be finished Friday May 19.
DeForest 5, at Waunakee 6
Facing their Badger East rivals, the Norskies outhit the Warriors five to three in the first game of a doubleheader at Waunakee on Saturday, but their rally fell short.
DeForest plated two runs in the first inning, as Snow’s line drive scored Hicks. A passed ball later allowed Kirchberg to score. But Waunakee plated six runs in the third inning.
In the fourth, DeForest pushed across two runs, as an RBI walk forced in Reyes. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Hicks scored Tucker Grundahl.
Waunakee 9, DeForest 2
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings and never looked back.
Snow started on the mound and gave up seven hits in that span, while fanning four. Four of the six runs he allowed were earned. Zack Hermansen settled things down, surrendering just one unearned run with one walk. Andrew Herfel pitched an inning and gave up two earned runs on two hits, while striking out two. Parker Holmes finished up, allowing no hits and no runs in one inning of work.
Kirchberg paced DeForest at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple. Snow, Hicks, TJ Taylor and Quintin Thielbar each had a hit.
This week's schedule: Tuesday vs. Monona Grove, Friday at Stoughton, and Saturday vs. Tomah and Madison LaFollette.