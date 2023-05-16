Herfel pitch
Buy Now

DeForest’s Andrew Herfel delivers a pitch for the Norskies against Waunakee on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Kyle Ugalde came through in the clutch.

His walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, May 9, in a tight 3-2 victory over Fort Atkinson, giving the DeForest baseball team a boost in a week where inclement weather and getting swept in a doubleheader at Waunakee caused some disappointment.