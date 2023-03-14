Too many tight games didn’t go their way. If they had, the DeForest boys’ basketball season would have looked a lot different.

After beginning the season 8-0, including four road wins in their first five games, the Norskies went 4-12 the rest of the way. The schedule got tougher, as DeForest lost to state qualifier Kettle Moraine by five points on Jan. 7 and eventual Badger East champion Waunakee 58-55 three days later.

Kleinert sets up the offense
Kobe Kleinert (1) sets up the offense for the DeForest boys’ basketball team in a game during the 2022-23 season, as the Norskies finished the season 13-12 overall.
Morrison on defense
Carter Morrison (12) plays defense for the DeForest boys’ basketball t4eam against Fort Atkinson in a game this past season.