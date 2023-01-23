Accuardi goes up for a shot
 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Oregon did it again.

A year after dispatching the DeForest boys’ basketball team from the 2021-22 postseason, the Panthers slipped past the Norskies 68-65 at the Badger Challenge on Friday in Mount Horeb.