The battle on the boards went to Waunakee, and so did the game.
Pounding the offensive glass helped the Badger East Conference-leading Warriors defeat DeForest 69-53 on the Norskies’ floor on Friday.
“Waunakee hurt us on the offensive glass tonight,” said Eric Stewart, head coach for DeForest. “We had a handful of great defensive possessions. We just couldn’t finish them with securing rebounds. That hurts in physical games like this.”
It was a busy week for the Norskies, who just wrapped up a run of five games in nine days. They’ve dropped four straight to fall to 12-10 overall and 8-6 in conference games.
Against the Warriors, currently ranked No. 10 in the Wissports.net Division 1 Coaches Poll, DeForest made things difficult for Waunakee on the defensive end.
“We forced them to take some difficult shots tonight, we just didn’t finish things out,” said Mason Keyes, a guard for the Norskies. “In games like this the little things are important – they did more than us this time around.”
Keyes finished with 11 points and two steals, while Brody Hartig led the way for the Norskies with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Alex Van Ooyen and James Hodge mirrored each other, as both chipped in with eight points and three rebounds. Jackson Accuardi hauled in eight boards.
“Offensively we had some good looks in the second half. We haven’t shot the ball well this week. When shots aren’t falling, and we don’t attack the paint or get post touches – it’s not a good recipe for us,” said Stewart.
Four players for Waunakee (19-4 overall, 14-0 in the Badger East) scored in double figures, as Eli Selk scored 14 points and Keaton Frisch and Owen Elliott had 11 points apiece and Devin Johnson finished with 10.
DeForest also lost to Watertown 70-64 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, while also suffering defeats at the hands of Sun Prairie East (78-67) on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Fort Atkinson (64-61) on Monday, Feb. 20.
DeForest hosts Milton on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Badger Conference playoffs, before hosting Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to open WIAA regional play.
