The eight-game unbeaten streak is over.
Kettle Moraine downed the DeForest boys’ basketball team 56-51 at the Wisconsin Swing Showcase, hosted by Waunakee, on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“This was the end of a week in which we played three games – it’s never easy playing several games on short rest and minimal practice time throughout the week,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies. “Rest will be important as we gear up for yet another game-filled week, featuring three Badger Conference games in four nights.”
Despite the loss, it was a good week for DeForest, as the Norskies earned tough wins over Reedsburg and Watertown. They sit at 8-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in Badger East Conference play.
DeForest 72, Reedsburg 68
The Norskies returned to the court after a long layoff.
“A little rust mixed with another high-intensity game was the story in this one after two weeks off from playing a game – DeForest opened up the new year with a gritty win over Reedsburg,” said Stewart.
Going on a 13-5 run to open the game, the Norskies had to fend off a Beavers’ team that wouldn’t say die. DeForest led 35-31 at the half. It was a seesaw affair in the second half, but Jackson Accuardi and Brody Hartig made big free throws down the stretch, and Carter Morrison made some key plays when it mattered most.
“Carter came off the bench with great energy on both ends of the floor. Offensively he hit some big shots in the second half. Defensively he did a great job giving our defense an energy boost.” Coach Stewart.
Hartig finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Accuardi totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Alex Van Ooyen and Morrison had 10 points apiece.
DeForest 74, Watertown 56
Recovering from a sluggish start, the Norskies earned a big conference road win, pulling away in the second half.
DeForest moved out to a 17-9 early lead, but the Goslings stayed within striking distance, thanks to a strong advantage on the boards, according to Stewart. The Norskies went into the break up 34-25.
“Watertown owned the offensive boards in the first half. When a team does that to you, they get more offensive possessions. This kept things close in the first,” said Stewart.
DeForest owned the second half, ripping off a 12-5 run to extend the lead to 46-30, as the Norskies led by as many as 21 points.
“We brought much more intensity in the second half. We were able to regain the rebounding advantage and got some fantastic offensive looks going. Proud of our guys for the way they responded,” said Stewart.
What a game it was for Hartig, who had a team-high 25 points, to go with four assists. Accuardi finished with 15 points and seven rebouns, while James Hodge chipped in with nine points.
Kettle Moraine 56, DeForest 51
Despite a late charge by the Norskies, DeForest lost a “highly competitive game with Kettle Moraine,” according to Stewart, even after taking an 8-0 early lead. Kettle Moraine went on a 15-0 to take the lead, as the two teams went back-and-forth in a nonconference battle.
Stewart said DeForest chipped away at the deficit until the Norskies tied it at 20 with about three minutes to play in the half. Tucker Grundahl was able to get baskets around the rim, but Kettle Moraine moved back out to a 27-20 halftime lead and led by eight with 2:05 to play in the game.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Accuardi and Van Ooyen pulled DeForest to within two points with 1:30 remaining, but Kettle Moraine iced the game with free throws.
“This was a game in which both teams played solid defense all night, making it difficult to keep things going. Our guys battled all the way through this one, unfortunately there wasn’t more time on the clock,” said Stewart.
Hartig and Van Ooyen each had 14 points, as Hartig also dished out five assists. Accuardi collected 12 points and eight rebounds, as Grundahl finished with eight points.