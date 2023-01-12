By Peter Lindblad
Mason Keyes still loves handing out dimes.
The one he dished out to Jackson Accuardi for a dunk late in the DeForest boys’ basketball team’s 68-64 Badger Conference crossover win over Portage at home on Thursday night was a thing of beauty.
“I saw Mason come down the middle of the lane, so I went to the post or the block, and he hit me with a no-look pass,” said Accuardi, who slid along the baseline and stuffed it home with two hands to put the Norskies up 64-59 with 49 seconds to play.
It was the second dunk of the half for Accuardi, who finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Brody Hartig had 23 points, going 10-for-11 from the free throw line and 6-for-12 from the field, while Alex Van Ooyen had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.
DeForest enjoyed a 12-point lead in the first half, but Portage chipped away at it and pulled to within 34-33 by halftime.
With the score 43-37 and 13:20 remaining in the game, Accuardi got a steal and a dunk on a fast break. Soon after, Hartig nailed a 3-pointer to push DeForest’s lead to nine.
A Van Ooyen 3-ball made it 51-40 at the 11:26 mark. About two and a half minutes later, Accuardi’s clever move in the post down low resulted in a 3-point play, as he scored on a short jumper and hit the free throw. That made it 57-44. But Portage wouldn’t go away.
They made some threes late to stay in it. With 2:11 to go, Hartig appeared to drive and kick it out to Van Ooyen for a trey, but Hartig was called for a charge, wiping out the basket.
A reverse layup by Anton Kilde for Portage cut the DeForest advantage down to 62-59. Then, Accuardi got the dunk off the feed from Keyes and Hartig hit four free throws with just seconds to play to preserve the win.
The Norskies have had a heavy workload lately, playing three games in a week last week. They have three more this week.
“It’s been a grind the last two weeks, but we’re embracing it,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies, now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies had 13 assists as a team on Thursday.
Portage is no slouch. They entered Thursday’s game with a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Badger West.
The win over Portage was a big one, according to Hartig.
“It feels great, coming home after two tough losses,” said Hartig. “It was good to come out and take control. We've had a target on our backs.”
DeForest was ranked No. 8 in the Week 7 edition of the Wissports.net Division 2 Coaches Poll.
Stay tuned for more details and reactions from coach Stewart, Accuardi and Hartig on this game and more.