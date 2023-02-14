A fast start carried the DeForest boys’ basketball team to a 74-52 Badger East Conference road victory over Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Norskies cruised to a 19-2 lead to open the game, building a 35-14 halftime lead.
“We were locked in from the beginning. Our mindset from the start was to come out energized and make a statement right away and not look back,” said Alex Van Ooyen, a guard for the Norskies.
Leading by as many as 33 points, DeForest (12-6 overall) went 18-for-24 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Golden Beavers 36-22. With the win, the Norskies moved into second place in the Badger East with a their current record of 8-3.
“We took pride in crashing the boards and maximizing second chance opportunities,” said Van Ooyen.
Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies, liked how his cherished each possession.
“We did a nice job of taking care of the basketball throughout the game. We made the most of our possessions by limiting turnovers, crashing the boards, and winning the loose ball battle. When we win those categories, we can be a really tough team,” said Stewart.
Jackson Accuardi led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Van Ooyen had 13 points, two assists and two steals. Brody Hartig chipped in with 10 points, as James Hodge paced the team in rebounds with nine, to go with four points. A total of 12 Norskies scored in the game.
It was a good way for the Norskies to go into the home stretch of the season. Slated to host Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Norskies welcome Waunakee on Friday, Feb. 17. They turn around and head to Sun Prairie East on Saturday, Feb. 18, for a 1 p.m. game. DeForest wraps up the regular season on Monday, Feb. 20, at Fort Atkinson.
“We’re starting to get in the postseason mindset. We had great energy from our whole team tonight. Everyone was ready to go and contributed to a nice team win,” said Stewart.
