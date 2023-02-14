Bringing up the ball
Alex Van Ooyen (21) dribbles the ball up court in the DeForest boys’ basketball team against Milton.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

A fast start carried the DeForest boys’ basketball team to a 74-52 Badger East Conference road victory over Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Norskies cruised to a 19-2 lead to open the game, building a 35-14 halftime lead.