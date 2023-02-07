The engine didn’t start right away.
Eventually, the DeForest boys’ basketball team got it started, as the Norskies cruised to a 79-62 Badger East Conference win at home on Friday, Feb. 3, as Jackson Accuardi finished with a double-double.
“We did a lot of really nice things on both ends of the floor. It was a great team win,” said Eric Stewart, head coach for DeForest.
The Silver Eagles raced out to a 12-5 lead in the game’s first three minutes, but everything changed over the next eight minutes, with DeForest outscoring Monona Grove 21-5. A fast-break basket by Anthony Glenn tied the game at 14, keying the run. On the Norskies’ next possession, Accuardi scored on an and-one basket, giving DeForest a lead it would never relinquish.
The Norskies led 35-27 going into halftime. They kept that same energy in the second half, as DeForest went on a 15-4 run to start the second half to go up 50-31 with just under 15 minutes to play.
For the game, the Norskies shot 60% from the field and outrebounded the Silver Eagles 37-15.
“We challenged ourselves to be aggressive on the boards. We responded to that and certainly took a step forward in the rebounding category tonight,” said Stewart.
Brody Hartig had 19 points and five rebounds.
“We did a good job making them shoot tough shots and crashed the offensive glass efficiently tonight,” said Hartig.
Accuardi, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds, added, “We played very unselfish basketball and everyone on our team contributed to that.”
Alex Van Ooyen totaled 13 points and three assists, while Glenn and Tucker Grundahl had seven points apiece.
At 11-6 overall, the Norskies are 7-3 in Badger East play. They are tied for second place with Stoughton.
Slated to travel to Fort Atkinson on Thursday, DeForest will head to Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 11, before returning home to host Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
