Morrison runs the offense
Carter Morrison (12) brings the ball up the floor for the DeForest boys’ basketball team in the Norskies’ 67-54 win over Beaver Dam in the Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Better late than never.

Catching fire down the stretch, the DeForest boys’ basketball team ran away and hid from Beaver Dam in a 67-54 Badger East Conference home win on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.