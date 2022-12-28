Better late than never.
Catching fire down the stretch, the DeForest boys’ basketball team ran away and hid from Beaver Dam in a 67-54 Badger East Conference home win on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.
“It was a tale of two halves in this one,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies. “After exchanging buckets for most of the half, Beaver Dam led 34-32 heading into the break.”
In one aspect of the game, the Norskies were effective. It was the other that was causing problems.
“Offensively, we did a lot of nice things in the first half. It was on the defensive end that we had some miscues that we needed to take care of,” said Stewart.
The Golden Beavers moved out to a 43-36 lead with 14:26 remaining, before DeForest caught fire, going on an 8-0 run. Brody Hartig and Kobe Kleinert knocked down 3-pointers as part of the rally, as the Norskies went up 44-43. The lead changed hands, with Beaver Dam taking a 47-46 advantage with just under 10 minutes to play.
According to Stewart, that’s when the Norskies turned it on, going on a 16-3 run to take a 62-50 lead with just under three minutes to play.
“Kobe Kleinert was a difference maker for us on both ends of the floor,” said Stewrt. “Defensively, he put some heat on the ball and used that fire to hit some big shots for us down the stretch.”
Hartig finished with 19 points and six assists, while Jackson Accuardi had a double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kleinert chipped in with eight points.
“We made some adjustments and re-emphasized what our keys were coming into the game. Our guys really listened and defensively came out with some fire in the second half. It was certainly a team win tonight - we got a lot of contributions from a lot of guys.” Stewart
