The end of the regular season couldn’t come soon enough.
With a bit of a break to regroup, the DeForest boys’ basketball team heads into the postseason on a five-game losing streak, after tough Badger East Conference losses to Fort Atkinson and Milton last week.
“We’ve hit a tough stretch to close out the regular season,” said Eric Stewart, head coach for the Norskies, now 12-11 overall after finishing 8-6 in Badger East play. “We’ve played our last six games on three practices. I think we’re all ready to take a deep breath and regain our ground as we start season number two. This group has seen what we are capable of. It’s time to make a run now.”
The winner between DeForest and Fort will advance to take on No. 2 seed Stoughton on Friday, March 3.
Fort Atkinson 64, DeForest 61
In a seesaw affair, the Norskies came up short on the road in a preview of the WIAA Division 2 regional opener between the two teams.
They were slated to face each at DeForest on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with the No. 7 seeded Norskies hosting the No. 10 seeded Blackhawks.
With just under three minutes to play, DeForest trailed 58-52. Carter Morrison knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Norskies to within three points of Fort with less than two minutes to play.
Anthony Glenn grabbed a defensive rebound for DeForest and sank a pair of free throws to make it 60-59 with a little more than a minute remaining.
However, with four seconds left, Fort made its free throws to go up 64-61. DeForest had one more chance, as the Norskies called a time and drew up a play for Morrison that fell just short, according to Stewart.
“Carter had a great look at the end. He had been shooting the ball well all game for us. I would take him shooting that shot any day,” said Stewart. “We had a stretch of time in the second half where we had some offensive miscues resulting in turnovers and lost possessions. When you play a team like Fort Atkinson, who is not afraid to take a few minutes off the clock offensively, we need to value each and every possession that we get.”
Jackson Accuardi led the way with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Morrison added 10 points, five boards and two steals. Brody Hartig finished with seven points three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Milton 76, DeForest 59
Milton just couldn’t miss, as the Red Hawks went on a 10-0 run in the final two minutes of the first half. Their hot shooting continued throughout the night, as the Red Hawks shot 54% from the field, including 50% from 3-point range. Milton drilled 10-of-20 attempts from beyond the arc, while also going 12-for-14 (85%) from the foul line.
Hartig paced DeForest with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists, as James Hodge totaled 11 points and three rebounds. Accuardi chipped in with eight points and four rebounds, while Glenn and Mason Keyes added seven points apiece.