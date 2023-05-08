According to Scott Siemion, the Norskies' head coach, the DeForest boys’ golf team had a tough day on Wednesday at the Golf Club of Cedar Creek in Holmen. The Norskies finished eighth with a 346, despite Dylan Bilderback’s 83.
Lincoln Hottman shot an 86, as Kaden Zinkle finished with an 87, Dawson Dregne had a 90 and Ethan Prusakiewicz carded a 93.
The Norski JVs and VRs went to Waunakee and golfed in the Waunakee Invite. Team Purple shot 405 to finishing 11th while Team Gold shot 416 finishing 15th.
Nick LaFever led the team with an 84, while Parker Bilberback shot 89 and Miles Kuluvar had a 97. Here are the rest of the Norski scores: Max Acker 102; Spencer Herranz 104; Ben Bodden 107; Trent Stauffacher 117; Thomas Harke 119; Carter O'Leary 121; and Kyle Herr.
Beloit Invitational, May 5 meets
The DeForest varsity boys’ golf team took fourth, shooting a 324.
Dylan Bilderback and Hottmann carded 80s, while Cam Goninen and Parker Bilderback finished with 82s and Ethan Prusakiewicz had an 89.
Meanwhile, the junior varsity shot 386 at the Baraboo Invite. Max Acker led the Norskies with 85, with Dawson Dregne (87), Thomas Harke (98), Carter O'Leary (116) and Dominic Wood (157) rounding out the scoring.
DeForest’s varsity reserve shot 391 at the Portage Invite, with Bee Bodden shooting a 92. Cooper Faust (96), Tate Engeseth (97), Gavin Weigel (106) and Brody Kulow (131) also scored for the Norskies.