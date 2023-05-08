According to Scott Siemion, the Norskies' head coach, the DeForest boys’ golf team had a tough day on Wednesday at the Golf Club of Cedar Creek in Holmen. The Norskies finished eighth with a 346, despite Dylan Bilderback’s 83.

Lincoln Hottman shot an 86, as Kaden Zinkle finished with an 87, Dawson Dregne had a 90 and Ethan Prusakiewicz carded a 93.