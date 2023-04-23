Battling rough weather throughout this spring, the DeForest boys’ golf team is off to a solid start in 2023.
Most recently, the Norskies shot a 323 to take second at Friday’s Reedsburg Invitational, as Lincoln Hottmann and Kaden Zinkle both shot 80s.
Cam Goninen was one shot back with an 80, while Parker Bilderback carded an 82 and Dian Bilderback had a 90.
Three days earlier, DeForest competed at a Badger East mini-conference meet at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, taking third with a total of 312. Hottmann and Zinkle led the way again, as both shot 75s. Goninen scored an 80, while Dylan Bilderback shot an 82 and Parker Bilderback shot an 87.
That was after playing The Oaks on Thursday, April 13, at the Monona Grove Invitational. The Norskies ended up in seventh place, as Hottmann paced DeForest with a 76, Zinkle had an 80, Dylan Bilderback carded an 82, Goninen finished with an 81 and Dawson Dregne had an 85.
On a windy day at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek in Waunakee on Wednesday, April 12, DeForest was runner-up at the seven-team invite. Zinkle’s 79 spurred the Norskies, as they totaled 341. Hottmann had an 84 and Dylan Bilderback fired an 87.
The Norskies opened the season on April 4, scoring a 333 for fourth place at the Lake Wisconsin Invite. Hottmann took seventh individually with an 80, followed by Zinkle’s 82, Dregne’s 85, Dylan Bilderback’s 86 and Goninen’s 87.
Next up for DeForest is an invitational at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.