Regional champs!

The DeForest boys’ golf team emerged as regional champions at Tuesday’s WIAA regional at The Legends of Bergamont in Oregon.

 Contributed

With their sights set on a return to state, the DeForest boys’ golf team won Tuesday’s WIAA regional at Oregon’s The Legends of Bergamont, shooting a 304.

The Norskies move on to sectionals, which will take place Tuesday, May 30, at Milton.