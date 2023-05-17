Lincoln Hottmann at conference meet
Lincoln Hottmann hits a drive at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 16 at Door Creek Golf Course.

 By Calahan Steed

Kaden Zinkle led the DeForest boys’ golf team to a third-place finish at the Badger East Conference Tournament on Tuesday, held at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Zinkle shot a 76 to finish third individually, behind Waunakee’s KC Nickel (73) and Milton’s Xander Wuetrich (75).