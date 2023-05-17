featured hot Boys golf: Zinkle, Norskies third at Badger East Tournament Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lincoln Hottmann hits a drive at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 16 at Door Creek Golf Course. By Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaden Zinkle led the DeForest boys’ golf team to a third-place finish at the Badger East Conference Tournament on Tuesday, held at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.Zinkle shot a 76 to finish third individually, behind Waunakee’s KC Nickel (73) and Milton’s Xander Wuetrich (75).As a team, the Norskies shot a 316, which was five shots behind Waunakee’s winning score of 311. Milton was second with a 314.Teams that finished behind DeForest included: Fort Atkinson, 327; Monona Grove, 343; Stoughton, 355; Beaver Dam, 383; and Watertown, 390.Lincoln Hottmann finished seventh, shooting a 79. Camden Goninen carded an 80, while Dylan and Parker Bilderback shot an 81 and an 82, respectively. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship DeForest woman sentenced to year in federal prison for "straw purchase" of firearm DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit DeForest Village Board OK's out-of-court settlement with Walgreens Head Start aims to bring outdoor preschool program to DeForest; seeking local landowner to partner with Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!