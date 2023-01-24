Milton avenged an early-season loss to the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op, edging the Norskies 4-3 on Friday, Jan. 20, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, having allowed a shorthanded goal 3:27 into the contest, the Norskies tied it up on unassisted goals by Sam Bachman and Casey Coopman.