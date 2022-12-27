featured hot Boys Hockey Boys hockey: Mosinee cruises to victory over Norski co-op plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 27, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now DeForest’s Carter Brown (16) awaits a faceoff in a game earlier this season against Milton. By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It took only eight seconds for Gabe Larson to give the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op a 1-0 lead against Mosinee.From there on out, the Indians took control, to a 12-2 non-conference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Ice Pond.Larson’s goal was unassisted. Dean Rupert scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Norskies’ other goal, as Casey Coopman and Avery O’Dea assisted.Jaeger Dhein had a hat trick to lead Mosinee, while Grant Kuklinski and Caden Schmirler collected two goals apiece for the Indians, who are 4-5 overall on the season.Brayden Kurt made 19 saves in net for the Norskies, as Mosinee outshot DeForest 48-20.DeForest fell to 1-8 with the loss. The Norskies take part in a tournament in Stoughton Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 29-31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: Norskies hold off Watertown Wrestling: Evans fifth at Beaver Dam tourney This DeForest nonprofit is on a mission to provide nutrition amid inflation Village of Windsor to borrow $3.1 million through bonding to fund two water utility projects Windsor man sentenced to five years in prison for vehicular homicide Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin