It was another rough week for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op, as the Norskies fell to 1-17 overall on the season.

At 1-10 in Badger East Conference play, the Norskies lost to rival Waunakee at the Ice Pond 10-1, while also falling to West Salem 6-3 in a non-conference affair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and 8-0 to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells on Monday, Jan. 30.